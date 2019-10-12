Kenya's Kipchoge becomes first person to run a marathon in under two hours

Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge made history Saturday, becoming the first person to complete a marathon in under two hours.

Kipchoge, 34, clocked in at an unofficial 1:59:40 at the event in Vienna, Austria.

This was his second attempt at breaking the two-hour barrier, long considered a milestone in athletic performance.

Saturday’s finishing time will not be ratified as an official world record by the sport’s governing body because Kipchoge was assisted by dozens of pacemakers.

That means his own official record, set at the Berlin Marathon in 2018 where he clocked 2:01:39, still stands.