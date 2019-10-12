Millions urged to evacuate in Japan as powerful typhoon makes landfall

TOKYO — One man was killed, over 30 people were injured and more than six million people were advised to evacuate as a powerful typhoon bore down on the Japanese capital on Saturday, bringing with it the heaviest rain and winds in 60 years.

Typhoon Hagibis, which means “speed” in the Philippine language Tagalog, made landfall on Japan’s main island of Honshu late on Saturday, threatening to flood low-lying Tokyo as it coincides with high tide.

- Advertisement -

The storm, which the government warned could be the strongest to hit Tokyo since 1958, has already brought record-breaking rainfall in Kanagawa prefecture south of Tokyo.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued the highest level of warning for some areas in Tokyo, Kanagawa and five other surrounding prefectures, warning of amounts of rain that occur only once in decades.

“We are seeing unprecedented rain,” an agency official told a news conference carried by public broadcaster NHK. “Damage from floods and landslides is likely taking place already.”

Many people in and around Tokyo were already taking shelter in temporary evacuation facilities.

Experts warned that Tokyo, while long conditioned to prepare for earthquakes, was vulnerable to flooding.

1.5 million people live below sea level in the capital.

Tokyo’s Haneda airport and Narita airport in Chiba both stopped flights from landing and connecting trains were suspended, forcing the cancellation of more than a thousand flights, according to Japanese media.

More than 60,000 households have lost power, the industry ministry said.

Stores, factories and subway systems have been shut down as a precaution, while Japanese Formula One Grand Prix organizers canceled all practice and qualifying sessions scheduled for Saturday.

Two matches of the Rugby World Cup due to be played on Saturday were also canceled.

Typhoon Ida, known as the “Kanogawa Typhoon” in Japanese, killed more than 1,000 people in 1958.