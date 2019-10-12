Woman hit, killed while walking on I-75 in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is hit and killed after walking in traffic on I-75 in Macon.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a pedestrian traffic accident that happened on I-75 northbound at the Riverside Drive overpass.

Deputies say that a woman was walking on I-75 in traffic when a vehicle hit her. The Bibb County Coroner’s Office pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

No one else reported injuries in this accident. The vehicle that struck the pedestrian is unknown, but deputies are looking for a Ford product.

If you have any information about this accident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.