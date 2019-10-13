MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a person-shot incident that happened on Thomas Street.

Authorities say the incident happened around 4:25 a.m. on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

Deputies were dispatched to the hospital where the victim was being treated.

Authorities say the suspect shot the 27-year-old Macon male multiple times. The two were reportedly at a party on Thomas Street when they got into an argument.

Authorities say during the argument, an unknown man pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Deputies say a friend of the victim took him to the hospital after everyone left the party. The hospital lists him in stable condition.

Investigators need the public’s help finding a person of interest: 37-year-old Antonio Marquez Chapman.

This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.