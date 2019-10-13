U.S. diplomat's wife in fatal U.K. crash apologizes to victim's family

The American diplomat’s wife involved in a fatal wrong-way crash in the United Kingdom has apologized to the family of the British teen who was killed.

Anne Sacoolas, 42, said in a statement that she was “devastated” by the Aug. 27 death of Harry Dunn, 19.

“Anne would like to meet with Mr. Dunn’s parents so that she can express her deepest sympathies and apologies for this tragic accident,” said the statement released through her attorney.

Harry Dunn’s parents say they want justice for their son.Courtesy of the Dunn Family

Sacoolas, who is married to an American diplomat assigned to the U.K. and is being treated as a suspect in Dunn’s death, returned to the United States after the crash northwest of London.

Sacoolas’ departure prompted Dunn’s family to appeal for justice and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to raise the issue with President Donald Trump.

Speaking from Heathrow Airport, Dunn’s mother, Charlotte Charles, said that she was “very, very open” to meeting with Sacoolas. But, she added, “Sorry just doesn’t cut it.”

“It’s not really quite enough,” she said.

In her statement, Sacoolas said she had cooperated with authorities at the scene of the accident and later at her home.

The police superintendent in Northamptonshire told NBC News the department had sought to conduct additional interviews with Sacoolas but needed the U.S. Embassy to waive her diplomatic immunity.

The application for a waiver was declined and Sacoolas returned to the United States, said the superintendent, Sarah Johnson.

Boris Johnson has said diplomatic immunity wasn’t appropriate for such an incident, while Sky News reported Sunday that the country’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office told Dunn’s family that immunity was no longer “relevant” because Sacoolas had returned to the United States.

Asked to confirm the report, a spokesperson for the department said in an email to NBC News: “I can’t officially confirm this but I’m not steering you away from what you have just suggested.”