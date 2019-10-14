Amber Alert issued for 2 Georgia children, may be headed to California

(GEMA LEVI’S CALL)- Scarlet Lira, a 2-year-old Hispanic female and Kael Lira, a 2-year-old Hispanic male were abducted by Jose Patillo, a 22-year-old Hispanic male.
The subjects were last seen in Powder Springs, Georgia and are possibly headed to California. The children are believed to be in extreme danger.
Vehicle Information
Make: Kia
Model: Sorrento
Year: 2016
Color: White
License plate: CAP7259
License state: GA
Description of children:
Missing Since: Oct 14, 2019
Missing From: Powder Springs, GA
Age Now: 2 years
Sex: Female
Race: Hispanic
Hair Color: Black
Description: Last seen wearing a pink dress
Missing Since: Oct 14, 2019
Missing From: Powder Springs, GA
Age Now: 2 years
Sex: Male
Race: Hispanic
Hair Color: Black