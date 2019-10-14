Amber Alert issued for 2 Georgia children, may be headed to California

(GEMA LEVI’S CALL)- Scarlet Lira, a 2-year-old Hispanic female and Kael Lira, a 2-year-old Hispanic male were abducted by Jose Patillo, a 22-year-old Hispanic male.

The subjects were last seen in Powder Springs, Georgia and are possibly headed to California. The children are believed to be in extreme danger.

Vehicle Information

Make: Kia

Model: Sorrento

Year: 2016

Color: White

License plate: CAP7259

License state: GA

Description of children:

Missing Since: Oct 14, 2019

Missing From: Powder Springs, GA

Age Now: 2 years

Sex: Female

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Black

Description: Last seen wearing a pink dress

Missing Since: Oct 14, 2019

Missing From: Powder Springs, GA

Age Now: 2 years

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Black