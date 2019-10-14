Buddy Watch Walk: Man stops in Warner Robins on 80-day walking challenge

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Richmond Hill native started a challenge this month to walk across the country to raise awareness for veterans in need.

John Ring left from Tybee Island on October 1 and plans to end at the Santa Monica Pier in California in 80 days.

Ring stopped by Warner Robins Monday, where he met with Mayor Randy Toms and toured the Museum of Aviation.

“As I travel 2,462 miles from the Tybee Island Pier to Santa Monica, California, I wanted to reach out to as many people as possible,” Ring said. “To talk and raise awareness about PTSD, addiction, homelessness and everything that’s leading to veteran suicide.”

John Ring will leave Warner Robins Tuesday morning and head to Fort Valley.

He’ll be in Columbus by Saturday and spend three days there before heading toward Alabama.

Proceeds will help connect veterans with on-site mental health treatment along with housing.