MACON, GA (41NBC/WMGT) – People are getting back to work and back to being physical, sooner, thanks to new orthopedic surgery technological advancements.

WMGT spoke to an orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Dustin Hoffman, about the latest advancements in joint replacement surgery. Dr. Hoffman specializes in total joint replacement and currently works at Coliseum Medical Centers in Macon.

He says those who are suffering from joint pain should address the problem sooner rather than later.

Watch the full interview for more details on what those considering joint replacement surgery can expect.