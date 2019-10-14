Man shot in car on Ward Street in Warner Robins

The shooting happened 3:00am Monday in the 200 block of Ward Street.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A man is in stable condition after two men shot him while in his car in Warner Robins. The shooting happened 3:00am Monday in the 200 block of Ward Street.

According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, the 25-year-old met a young female to smoke marijuana. According to police, the man dropped her off in the area of Ward Street. Police say, while parked the man was approached by two gunmen with their faces covered. The men then fired shots into the car, hitting the victim twice.

He was transported to Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information should contact Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.