New sponsors keep the Washington County fair going

TENNILLE, GA (41NBC/WMGT) – The Washington County Fair is right around the corner, featuring new sponsors this year.

The Washington County Fair opens Oct. 16th and runs until the 20th, at the AG Center located at 882 Grady Mertz Rd in Tennille, Georgia.

- Advertisement -

According to a press release from Washington County; First Love Kids, Freedom Fighters of Georgia, and Breaking Free are sponsoring this year’s fair.

The fair opens Thursday and runs until Saturday, open from 6 to 10 p.m. and from 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $3 per person.

For more information about the WACO Fair, contact Bobby Jackson at 478-357-1192 or via email at bobbyjackson747@yahoo.com.