Passenger dies following I-16 crash in Laurens County

DUBLIN, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – An Atlanta area woman dies in a crash on Interstate 16 in Laurens County. The crash happened just before 8:00 Saturday morning.

According to the Department of Public Safety, 49-year-old Lourdes Aguilar was a backseat passenger traveling east in a 2016 Dodge Dart.

DPS states a Ford F-250 hit the back of the car.

Lourdes and other occupants were transported to the hospital.

Lourdes later died at the hospital.

Post 20-Dublin and the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team are investigating the crash.