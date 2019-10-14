Peach County breaks ground at site of new high school

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Peach County School District officials broke ground for their new high school Monday.

According to Superintendent Lionel Brown, the current facility is outdated and they want to improve security measures for students.

“It’s still a good facility, but it’s just outdated in a lot of areas,” Brown said Monday.“One thing we want to improve on is school safety, another one is the technology.”

Brown says the project will be funded with $43.5 million from the E-SPLOST. It’s expected to be complete by fall of 2021.

“We want our kids to be up to par with the with the rest of the kids in the nation, so building a new high school will afford us that opportunity,” Brown said.

The school will be located at the intersection of Georgia Highway 49 and Moseley Road.