Rain (finally) moves into Middle Georgia Tuesday

Although we saw a few storms across Middle Georgia on Sunday, more significant rain totals are on the way Tuesday.

A stationary boundary that has set up just to our south will slowly push north. This will bring with it an increase in moisture, rain chances, and in some places thunderstorms. We will continue to see off and on periods of heavy rain through the day on Tuesday.

By Wednesday the bulk of the heavy rain is moving out, but the cold front will still be lingering behind. This will allow a few more showers and storms before we see a big cool down behind the front. Lows will fall into the 40’s with highs in the 70’s.



Across Middle and South Georgia we will see the bulk of the rainfall. Middle Georgia will likely see 1-2″ of rainfall over just the next few days before we dry out.



Sunshine returns for the end of the week, with temperatures dipping below normal for this time of year. Highs will stay in the 70’s through the week, before warming over the weekend.

This warming is ahead of our next cold front that will likely move in by Tuesday of next week. It seems we are now into our highly fluctuating fall weather pattern.