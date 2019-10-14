Georgia National Fair exceeds attendance expectations

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia National Fair celebrated its 30th Anniversary this year by setting records and breaking attendance goals.

Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer Keaton Walker says 565,533 people attended the 2019 fair–a five percent increase from 2016, when the event brought in 535,840.

“In addition to setting a new overall attendance record, we broke three individual day attendance records,” Walker said. “Thursday, October 10: 66,314; Friday, October 11: 74,199; and Saturday, October 12: 96,910 proved to be the highest attended days in the history of the fair,” Walker said.

“The first weekend was a little hot, but we got into the second part of the week and everybody came out,” she added.

The main focus this year was celebrating 30 years of food, fun and entertainment.

With 11 days to wow the public, the Georgia National Fair offered over $750,000 in free entertainment.

Some of the exciting events the fair had included livestock competitions, the Baby Barn exhibit, school groups, rallies and food vendors all offering a different experience for those visiting the fairgrounds.

“We want to get bigger and better, and we have already planned for 2020,” Walker said.

The 31st annual Georgia National Fair is scheduled for October 8-18, 2020 in Perry.