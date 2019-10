MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Papa John’s Pizza on Hartley Bridge Road.

Bibb deputies say a man with his face covered, walked into the store with a gun. According to deputies, he demanded money from the clerk. After getting some cash, he ran off. No one was injured.

- Advertisement -

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.