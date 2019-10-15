Survivors address breast cancer, drug addiction, domestic violence

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As you enter the conference hall of Rozier Park’s recreation building, melodies of Whitney Houston’s “I Didn’t Know My Own Strength” fill the room.

Impact Prevention Services presented a Triple Ribbon Awareness program that focused on breast cancer, drug addiction, and domestic violence. They showcased three speakers for each ribbon:

Kerry Slater, a breast cancer survivor of 2 years and 8 months

Latrenda Leaks, domestic violence survivor of 22 years

Tarusa Steward, a woman in long-term recovery of 18 years

- Advertisement -

The survivors peppered the evening with words of encouragement and spirituality.

“When I was going through, I had a wonderful village of people around me,” Leaks said. “If you know someone who is going through something, please be a village for them.”

Event host Angela Whitman says “people have a tendency to judge what they don’t know.” She recalled a story of her late aunt who died of drug abuse.

“We got to start learning how to love people in spite of,” Whitman said. “Everybody came with something. Your story may not be like mine, but you got one.”

Tarusa Stewart, founder and CEO of iHOPE INC, shared stories of her 14-year struggle with crack cocaine. She admits she “had to learn to come back from something difficult.”

“There have been doors that I walked through that were supposed to help me, but actually hurt me,” Stewart said. “That’s why I started my own organization– to help those hurting. My recovery has given me the ability, courage, and the grace to do exactly what God has called for me to do.”

Impact Prevention Services

Impact Prevention Services founder and CEO Kim Robertson says that the purpose of her organization is to address a variety of public health issues from a primary prevention perspective through awareness, empowerment, assessment, & training.

To learn more about Impact Prevention Services, click here to visit their Facebook page.