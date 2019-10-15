Byron man slumped over in truck, deputies find meth

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Byron man in possession of meth. Deputies responded to the Shell Gas Station on Houston Road about a person slumped over in a vehicle.

Authorities say the incident happened on October 11 around 11:15 p.m. at 6440 Houston Road.

When deputies arrived, they found 55-year-old Martin Thomas McIntosh, of Byron, leaned over in the front seat of his GMC Sierra truck. Deputies checked McIntosh and found a glass pipe.

Authorities say that McIntosh admitted to smoking meth in the pipe. After a vehicle search, deputies also found a pill bottle containing meth.

The charges

Deputies arrested McIntosh and took him to the Bibb County Jail. Authorities charged him with the following:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Related Objects

Driving While Unlicensed

Authorities set his bond at $10,400.00.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.