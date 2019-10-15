Crews set up for Washington County Fair

Tennille, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The fair returns to Washington County and crews are setting up for the festivities at the Agriculture Center in Tennille, Georgia.

The fair starts October 16th and runs until October 20th. The WACO Fair is sponsored by First Love Kids, Freedom Fighters of Georgia, and Breaking Free.

According to a press release, sponsors want to keep the fair going so that children get a chance to enjoy local rides, games and food.

Shaun Gray, a ride operator for the Washington County Fair, says there will be 13 rides this year.

“My favorite part about the fair is making families happy and seeing smiles on the kids faces,” Gray said.

Event information