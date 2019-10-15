Hunting safety ahead of firearm season

OCONEE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- As temperatures get cooler, more people go hunting for deer.

Deer season started in September and the gun season starts next week.

According to the International Hunter Education Association, all deer, bear and hog hunters must wear at least 500 square inches of hunter orange fabric on outer garments above the waist. This also includes those who accompany the hunters.

This safety precaution makes sure a human isn’t mistaken for an animal while hunting.

Rusty Rhodes, property manager for Oconee Ridge Outfitters, says some steps to take before hunting is know your property, boundaries and get familiar with your neighbors.

Rhodes says wearing orange isn’t the only safety measure that should be taken.

“My business sees 150 hunters a year and the most accidents he has seen has been hunters falling from tree stands,” Rhodes said. “Being aware of your surroundings and getting proper training is crucial.

In order to obtain a hunting license in Georgia, you must show proof that you took a hunting safety course.