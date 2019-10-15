Kathleen 3rd grader grows 20-pound cabbage, wins scholarship money

Rowan Singleton grows 20-pound cabbage and wins the National Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program for Georgia

KATHLEEN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Matt Arthur Elementary School student grew a 20-pound cabbage and won scholarship money in the process.

Third-grade student Rowan Singleton, of Kathleen, won the National Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program for Georgia. Singleton grew a 20-pound cabbage and was randomly selected by Georgia’s Agriculture Department.

Bonnie Plants awarded Singleton a $1,000 savings bond towards his education.

What is the Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program?

In a news release from the Green Earth Media Group, Bonnie Plants CEO Stan Cope said:

“The Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program is a wonderful way to engage children’s interest in agriculture while teaching them not only the basics of gardening but the importance of our food systems and growing our own. This unique, innovative program exposes children to agriculture and demonstrates, through hands-on experience, where food comes from. The program also affords our youth with some valuable life lessons in nurture, nature, responsibility, self-confidence, and accomplishment.”

To see the 2018 winners and to learn more about the 2019 contest, visit www.bonnieplants.com