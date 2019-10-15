Macon man faces animal cruelty charges for dragging dogs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call from Animal Enforcement officers on Glendale Avenue.

Authorities say the incident happened on October 10 around 6:27 p.m.

Deputies arrived and found 21-year-old Cody Mackulum Solomon. Solomon reportedly dragged a dog cage containing two puppies.

Deputies say the Animal Enforcement officers placed the cage to capture the stray dogs in a complainant’s yard. The complainant reportedly witnessed Solomon dragging the dog-filled cage down the road.

When deputies went to detain Solomon, he resisted. During the struggle with Solomon, one of the deputies sustained minor injuries to his elbows and a cut on his nose.

The charges

Deputies arrested Solomon and took to the Bibb County Jail. Authorities charged him with the following:

Felony Obstruction of a Peace Officer

Theft by Taking

Cruelty to Animals

Authorities set his bond at $8,120.00.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.