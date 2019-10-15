2 arrested for drug possession in north Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County sheriff’s deputies arrested two people for drug possession in north Macon. Deputies were patrolling I-75 near Pierce Avenue when they spotted an unregistered Chevy Blazer.

Authorities say the incident happened on October 11 around 10:18 a.m.

Deputies stopped the vehicle and approached the driver, 34-year-old Anthony Maurice Hines, of Loganville. While talking to Hines, a K-9 dog sniffed and found drugs in the vehicle.

Deputies detained Hines and his passenger, 28-year-old Rachael Megan Martin, of Dacula. Deputies also found a marijuana blunt in a cup in the car.

Authorities say they also found approximately one and a half grams of meth on Hines.

The charged

Deputies took Hines to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance

Driving While Unlicensed

Authorities set his bond at $9,750.00.

Deputies took Martin to the Bibb County Jail and charged her with the following:

Possession of Marijuana less than an Ounce

Crossing Guard Line with Drugs

Authorities also found marijuana hidden in Martin’s genitalia. She was released on a $5,480.00 bond.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.