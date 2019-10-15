FORSYTH, GA (41NBC/WMGT) – Monroe County residents have a new and improved option for their medical needs.

Locals gathered Tuesday to celebrate Monroe County Hospital’s newly renovated emergency room.

Project Manager Jeff Fielder from Parrish Construction says the renovation expanded the existing ER and stayed open throughout the project.

The hospital ER now has 7 private patient beds, a brand new lobby and a new fire sprinkler system.

Hospital CEO Lorraine Smith explained the impact of the improvements on the surrounding area.

Smith said, “I think the expansion definitely means an updated facility. Nobody likes to be in a facility that’s outdated and old. It just doesn’t lend to cleanliness that we think of when we think of healthcare. It also lends to patient dignity and privacy.”

The ER renovation is part of a 3.6 million dollar project that started in February.