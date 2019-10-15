Much needed rain on the way today

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – It has been a very long time since widespread rain has fell across the area, but that ends today as scattered showers and storms move through the area.

TODAY.

A stalled out frontal boundary across our area will allow for waves of rain to progress across the region throughout the day. With added cloud cover, temperatures are going to top out in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s before falling into the middle 60’s this evening. Overnight, showers will continue across the area although the coverage of showers will be reduced during the overnight hours

TOMORROW.

A strong cold front will move through later tomorrow and it will clear us out and cool us off. We start off tomorrow with lingering showers. Cloud cover tomorrow will keep temperatures in the middle to upper 70’s. By the time you wake up on Thursday morning, temperatures will be well into the 40’s.

REST OF WEEK AND BEYOND.

We stay dry on Thursday and Friday with very Fall-like temperatures across the Peach State. Another weather system is going to begin to work its way into our area by the end of the weekend and that will bring elevated rain chances once again to our area.

