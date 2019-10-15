Perry Police Department enforcing school zone speed limits with cameras

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Perry is adding safety features in school zones, which may cost you if you don’t obey the speed limit.

After safety concerns from the Houston County Board of Education, Perry Mayor Randall Walker says the city is taking action to enhance your child’s safety.

- Advertisement -

Currently in Perry’s school zones, there’s large speed limit signs. Walker says signs are effective but thinks new cameras will provide greater effectiveness.

Police Chief Steve Lynn says the police department is adding cameras to school zone routes.

“It acts as a force extender for us to put eyes in all seven of those school zones at one time,” Chief Lynn said.

If you speed, the cameras will take a picture of your license plate. The police department will review the footage and send you a ticket in the mail. Tickets start at $75.

The speed limits aren’t changing, just the way the police enforce it.

“It doesn’t go as points against your license,” Chief Lynn said. “It’s strictly set up by the legislature to enforce speed limits to make it safer for the children.”

The county is finalizing the camera contracts.

Mayor Walker says the cameras won’t cost taxpayers anything and that the camera program funds the project.

Chief Lynn says money from the fines goes back into school zone traffic safety. He says when the project starts, there will be a 30-day grace period for violators.