More rain moves into Middle Georgia ahead of a big cool down

We have finally seen the rain here in Middle Georgia today, picking up 0.80″ in the past 24 hours. More rain continues through the overnight hours and into tomorrow morning.

We can expect some areas to pick up over 2″ of rain by the time the cold front moves through Wednesday afternoon. It will also be possible to see a few isolated thunderstorms ahead of the cold front, but most likely we will see just rain.



Behind the cold front we will see the coldest air of the season, so far, push into the southeast. This will bring our lows dropping quickly into the mid 40’s. Dry air will also quickly move in behind the cold front. This will keep us dry through the end of the week, with cooler high temps in the 70’s.



Although it is late in the tropical season we continue to watch the Gulf of Mexico, where an area of storms is expected to gain more organization in the next few days. As we get closer to the weekend this system is forecast to push north. While this system is unlikely to be named, it is likely to bring heavy rain to parts of the southeast…including Middle Georgia.



This system is likely to hang around through the start of next week, before it gets pushed out by yet another cold front. The main point with this is that we are finally going to get caught up on at least some of our rainfall deficit.



Main take away from the forecast for the next week is that it is pretty much all over the place. Just be sure to keep out the umbrella as well as the sunglasses, and be ready to switch from the heater in the car in the morning, back to the A/C in the afternoon.