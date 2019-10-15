Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores October 7-11

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 7 and Friday, October 11. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

- Advertisement -

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Ruby Tuesday

2440 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2019

Dunkin Donuts / Baskin-Robbins

1966 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2019

Aubri Lanes Restaurant

3700 SINCLAIR DAM RD NW MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2019

Krystal

1884 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2019

Soul Master’s Barbecue and Lounge

105 HWY 17 WRENS, GA 30833

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019

Zaxby’s

1692 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019

Bojangles

1858 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019

The Reel Grill

114 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019

S&S Wings

335 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019

Shane’s Rib Shack

2789 N COLUMBIA ST STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019

Little Tokyo

2588 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019

Bibb County:

Waffle House

2644 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2019

Cherry Blossom Health and Rehabilitation (FS)

3520 KENNETH DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2019

Best Western Riverside Inn (FS)

2400 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2019

Dunkin’ Donuts

860 FORSYTH ST STE 101 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2019

Spud Dogs

490 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 88 (up from 73 on 10-08)

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2019

Taco Bell

4040 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2019

Waffle House

3620 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96 (up from 74 on 10-09)

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2019

Quality Inn and & Suites Breakfast (FS)

115 RIVERSIDE PKWY MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2019

Chick-fil-A

140 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2019

Pig on a Pie

5797 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2019

H&H

807 FORSYTH ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2019

Which Wich

860 FORSYTH ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2019

The Grub Shack

3342 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2019

The Grub Shack Mobile

3342 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2019

Jayden Shaved Ice and Treats

5394 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2019

Waffle House

3620 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Inspection Score: 74 (improved score the following day; see above)

Inspection Date: 10-09-2019

Wendy’s

3630 RIVERSIDE DR. MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2019

New China Grill & Buffet

5056 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 65

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2019

Taco Bell / Pizza Hut

170 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019

Krystal

1140 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019

KFC

190 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019

Stevi B’s Pizza

175 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019

Spud Dogs

490 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Inspection Score: 73 (improved score three days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 10-08-2019

Houston Seafood

3011 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019

Nu-Way Weiners

3990 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019

Mercer Dining Law Service Sidebar Cafe

1021 GEORGIA AVE MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019

Zaxby’s

3960 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019

Taste and See Coffee Shop and Gallery

546 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019

Northside Cheers

546 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019

McDonald’s

1450 ROCKY CREEK RD MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019

Houston County:

Firehouse Subs

408 LAKE JOY RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2019

One Potato Time

280 CARL VINSON PKWY STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2019

Tap and Pour

2611 MOODY RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2019

Johnny’s New York Style Pizza

778 HIGHWAY 96 STE 120 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019

Griffs – Pizza #1

GA NATIONAL FAIR 2019 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019

Griffs – Pizza #2

GA NATIONAL FAIR 2019 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019

Griff’s Wisconsin Cheese

GA NATIONAL FAIR 2019 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019

Griffs – Veggie & Onion

GA NATIONAL FAIR 2019 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019

Hibachi Express

1080 HWY 96 STE 600 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019

Concessions by Cox McGill Building

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019

Concessions by Cox Ga National Restaurant

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019

Concessions by Cox New South Arena

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019

Concessions by Cox Reeves Arena #1

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019

Concessions by Cox Heritage Hall

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019

Concessions by Cox The Grill Mobile Unit

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019

Jones County:

Lynn Haven Nursing Home (Food Service)

747 MONTICELLO HWY GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019

Pizza Hut

204 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019

Laurens County:

Brian’s Giant Subs

1632 VETERANS BLVD STE A DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019

Subway

2165 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019

Macon County:

Macon County High and Middle School (FS)

611 CARL PEASTER HWY. MONTEZUMA, GA 31063

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019

Monroe County:

Monroe County Senior Center

515 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2019

Taco Bell

152 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2019

GDC Tift College – Rutland Student Center (FS)

300 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2019

The Hot Dog House

4724 HIGH FALLS RD JACKSON, GA 30233

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019

Georgia Bob’s

114 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019

Pruitt Health of Forsyth (FS)

521 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019

Peach County:

Fort Valley Health and Rehab (FS)

604 BLUEBIRD BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2019

The Medical Center of Peach County (FS)

1960 HIGHWAY 247 CONNECTOR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2019

Taco Bell

201 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2019

Byron Head Start (FS)

104 JACKSON ST BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019

Peking Gourmet

2333 HWY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019

Sodexo – Chick-fil-A

1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019

Sodexo – Slice of Life

1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019

478 Country Buffet

311 N GA 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019

Sodexo – Simply to Go

1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019

Jazzman’s Cafe

1005 UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019

Twiggs County:

China Wok

101 N RAILROAD ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019

Upson County:

Southern Crescent Technical College – Tender Tech (FS)

1533 19 SOUTH HWY THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019

Washington County:

Maricela’s Mexican Restaurant

100 COMMERCE ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2019

Wheeler County:

Bulldog Grill

106 E MAIN ST ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019