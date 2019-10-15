Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores October 7-11

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 7 and Friday, October 11. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.
Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
Ruby Tuesday
2440 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2019
Dunkin Donuts / Baskin-Robbins
1966 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2019
Aubri Lanes Restaurant
3700 SINCLAIR DAM RD NW MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2019
Krystal
1884 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2019
Soul Master’s Barbecue and Lounge
105 HWY 17 WRENS, GA 30833
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019
Zaxby’s
1692 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019
Bojangles
1858 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019
The Reel Grill
114 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019
S&S Wings
335 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019
Shane’s Rib Shack
2789 N COLUMBIA ST STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019
Little Tokyo
2588 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019
Bibb County:
Waffle House
2644 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2019
Cherry Blossom Health and Rehabilitation (FS)
3520 KENNETH DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2019
Best Western Riverside Inn (FS)
2400 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2019
Dunkin’ Donuts
860 FORSYTH ST STE 101 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2019
Spud Dogs
490 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 88 (up from 73 on 10-08)
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2019
Taco Bell
4040 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2019
Waffle House
3620 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96 (up from 74 on 10-09)
Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2019
Quality Inn and & Suites Breakfast (FS)
115 RIVERSIDE PKWY MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2019
Chick-fil-A
140 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2019
Pig on a Pie
5797 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2019
H&H
807 FORSYTH ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2019
Which Wich
860 FORSYTH ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2019
The Grub Shack
3342 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2019
The Grub Shack Mobile
3342 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2019
Jayden Shaved Ice and Treats
5394 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2019
Waffle House
3620 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Inspection Score: 74 (improved score the following day; see above)
Inspection Date: 10-09-2019
Wendy’s
3630 RIVERSIDE DR. MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2019
New China Grill & Buffet
5056 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 65
Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2019
Taco Bell / Pizza Hut
170 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019
Krystal
1140 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019
KFC
190 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019
Stevi B’s Pizza
175 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019
Spud Dogs
490 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Inspection Score: 73 (improved score three days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 10-08-2019
Houston Seafood
3011 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019
Nu-Way Weiners
3990 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019
Mercer Dining Law Service Sidebar Cafe
1021 GEORGIA AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019
Zaxby’s
3960 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019
Taste and See Coffee Shop and Gallery
546 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019
Northside Cheers
546 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019
McDonald’s
1450 ROCKY CREEK RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019
Houston County:
Firehouse Subs
408 LAKE JOY RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2019
One Potato Time
280 CARL VINSON PKWY STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2019
Tap and Pour
2611 MOODY RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2019
Johnny’s New York Style Pizza
778 HIGHWAY 96 STE 120 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019
Griffs – Pizza #1
GA NATIONAL FAIR 2019 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019
Griffs – Pizza #2
GA NATIONAL FAIR 2019 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019
Griff’s Wisconsin Cheese
GA NATIONAL FAIR 2019 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019
Griffs – Veggie & Onion
GA NATIONAL FAIR 2019 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019
Hibachi Express
1080 HWY 96 STE 600 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019
Concessions by Cox McGill Building
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019
Concessions by Cox Ga National Restaurant
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019
Concessions by Cox New South Arena
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019
Concessions by Cox Reeves Arena #1
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019
Concessions by Cox Heritage Hall
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019
Concessions by Cox The Grill Mobile Unit
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019
Jones County:
Lynn Haven Nursing Home (Food Service)
747 MONTICELLO HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019
Pizza Hut
204 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019
Laurens County:
Brian’s Giant Subs
1632 VETERANS BLVD STE A DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019
Subway
2165 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019
Macon County:
Macon County High and Middle School (FS)
611 CARL PEASTER HWY. MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019
Monroe County:
Monroe County Senior Center
515 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2019
Taco Bell
152 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2019
GDC Tift College – Rutland Student Center (FS)
300 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2019
The Hot Dog House
4724 HIGH FALLS RD JACKSON, GA 30233
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019
Georgia Bob’s
114 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019
Pruitt Health of Forsyth (FS)
521 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019
Peach County:
Fort Valley Health and Rehab (FS)
604 BLUEBIRD BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2019
The Medical Center of Peach County (FS)
1960 HIGHWAY 247 CONNECTOR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2019
Taco Bell
201 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2019
Byron Head Start (FS)
104 JACKSON ST BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019
Peking Gourmet
2333 HWY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019
Sodexo – Chick-fil-A
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019
Sodexo – Slice of Life
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019
478 Country Buffet
311 N GA 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019
Sodexo – Simply to Go
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019
Jazzman’s Cafe
1005 UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019
Twiggs County:
China Wok
101 N RAILROAD ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-08-2019
Upson County:
Southern Crescent Technical College – Tender Tech (FS)
1533 19 SOUTH HWY THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019
Washington County:
Maricela’s Mexican Restaurant
100 COMMERCE ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-09-2019
Wheeler County:
Bulldog Grill
106 E MAIN ST ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-07-2019