U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue visits Pure Flavor Greenhouse

FORT VALLEY, GA (41NBC/WMGT) – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue visited Pure Flavor Greenhouse Tuesday.

Sonny visited the Greenhouse to see the operations and met with employees.

He toured the facility and also saw the step-by-step demonstration on the process harvesting tomatoes. Sonny says he also learned more about technology here in Middle Georgia.

“I am very impressed with how they grow and harvest tomatoes here,” Sonny said. “One day we hope to see more technology like this across the country.”

Before visiting the Greenhouse, Sonny was at the Farmer of the Year Luncheon.