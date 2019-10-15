MACON, GA (41NBC/WMGT) – Medical students and professionals did not miss the opportunity to hear from the U.S. Surgeon General, Tuesday morning — and take a group selfie.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams made a special visit to Medical Center Navicent Health.

Adams spoke to health care professionals about the growing opioid crisis.

According to Adams, one person dies from an opioid overdose every 11 minutes.

During his presentation entitled, “The State of the Opioid Epidemic: Better Health Through Better Partnerships,” Adams said that partnerships are important in fighting the opioid epidemic.

Patrice Walker, Chief Medical Officer of The Medical Center Navicent Health, explained why partnerships are key.

She said, “no one entity or organization can do it alone. We have to work together because the problem is so big. It’s not just a Navicent problem because we are the hospital. We need the help of civic and service organizations within the community.”

For more information on how to prevent opioid misuse, Surgeon General Adams says visit his digital postcard at www.addiction.surgeongeneral.gov