Veterans create art to throw away addictions

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A middle Georgia veteran is helping other veterans overcome trauma and substance abuse by creating art.

Theodore Clements has collaborated with multiple veterans to create what he calls, “Count All Things 2 Joy.”

“I don’t want people to see anything specific when they see this,” Clements said. “I want them to leave after seeing it with a sense of recovery to leave something behind.”

Every veteran that contributes to the project brings items that represent their pain or addiction.

“Things that they hold dear, that brings them pain and suffering, they can throw it, and get rid of it, and leave it,” said Clements.

Clements plans to photograph the final piece to ultimately make a decollage. A decollage is created by removing things to reveal something underneath.

More than 100 Veterans contributed to the piece. One former infantryman revealed that this art piece helped bridge his army service with his recovery.