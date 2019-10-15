White House officials to meet with parents of teen killed by U.S. diplomat's wife

WASHINGTON — The White House invited the parents of the British teenager who was killed in a wrong-way accident involving the wife of a U.S. diplomat, an administration official said.

Tim Dunn and Charlotte Charles are scheduled to meet with administration officials Tuesday afternoon. It is unknown if President Donald Trump will personally attend the meeting.

Harry Dunn, 19, was killed Aug. 27 when the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a car that Anne Sacoolas, 42, was allegedly driving. Police say Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road.

Sacoolas left the United Kingdom to fly home to the U.S., setting off a debate whether she has diplomatic immunity protecting her from prosecution under international law. Her return sparked outrage in the U.K. as many advocated for justice for Dunn and his death has captured international attention.

The White House meeting comes after the Dunns flew to the U.S. over the weekend to pressure the administration to hold Sacoolas accountable and “do the right thing.”

Trump told reporters at the White House last week that he had spoken to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the issue and said “we’re going to speak to her, the person driving the car,” adding that “we’re going to speak to her and see what they can come up with so there can be some healing.”

Trump called Dunn’s death “a terrible accident” and described diplomatic immunity as a “very complex issue.”