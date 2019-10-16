Daybreak Interview: 10th Annual Walk for the Cure

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women.

This weekend, the Dublin-Laurens Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is inviting the community to participate in a walk aimed at the fight against breast cancer.

Tammy Howard and Lillie Hobbs, from the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority chapter, visited Daybreak to talk about the 10th annual Walk for the Cure.

The walk is Saturday, October 19th at 9 am at Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin. Check in begins at 8 am. If you would like more information or you would like to register, call (478)290-2995 or (478)290-6381.

Click on the video to see the full interview.