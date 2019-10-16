Bibb County School District E-SPLOST on November ballot

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Board of Education is seeking E-SPLOST funds to pay for improvements in schools and athletic facilities.
Voters will vote on the E-SPLOST in the upcoming election.
On the Macon-Bibb ballot next month, the Bibb County School District is asking to keep the one-percent sales and use tax. The tax is projected to raise $185-million.
The money will be used for repairs, improvements, renovating, and upgrades.
Keith Simmons with the school district says desired projects include:
- renovations to Rutland Middle and High Schools
- Howard Middle and High Schools
- renovating Thompson Stadium
- all middle school athletic fields
Voting happens on November 5.