Bibb County School District E-SPLOST on November ballot

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Board of Education is seeking E-SPLOST funds to pay for improvements in schools and athletic facilities.

Voters will vote on the E-SPLOST in the upcoming election.

- Advertisement -

On the Macon-Bibb ballot next month, the Bibb County School District is asking to keep the one-percent sales and use tax. The tax is projected to raise $185-million.

The money will be used for repairs, improvements, renovating, and upgrades.

Keith Simmons with the school district says desired projects include:

renovations to Rutland Middle and High Schools

Howard Middle and High Schools

renovating Thompson Stadium

all middle school athletic fields

Voting happens on November 5.