Changes on Macon-Bibb County employees’ qualification holiday bonus

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For those Macon-Bibb County employees expecting to receive the $1,000 holiday bonus, there are some changes on who will receive the one-time compensation.

Previously, commissioners passed a proposal to give all Macon-Bibb County employees a one-time $1,000 bonus in December.

Tuesday night, commissioners approved to adjust who will receive the bonus.

To get the bonus, employees must be full-time, cannot be elected officials, and must be employed with the county for at least 30 days at the time of the bonus disbursement on December 20th, 2019.