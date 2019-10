MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority announced ‘Project Dove’ Wednesday afternoon.

’Project Dove’ is bringing industrial jobs to Middle Georgia Regional Airport.

Dean Baldwin Painting LP is expanding its plans in Macon-Bibb. The company is constructing a new 127,000 square foot art aircraft and strip painting facility at the airport.

The partnership is a $20-million investment and is offering 115 jobs.