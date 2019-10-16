Deputies arrest Macon woman for entering auto, stealing purse

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman after she entered a van and stole a purse.

Authorities say the incident happened at Smiley’s Flea Market around 3:56 p.m. on Sunday.

Deputies identified the female suspect as 34-year-old Tamika Kevelle Mobley, of Macon.

Deputies say an off-duty investigator responded to a call about a person trying to get into a vehicle in the rear parking lot. Investigators found Mobley after witnesses pointed her out.

Authorities determined that Mobley entered the Chevy Van and stole the purse. Deputies located the victim and returned the purse.

Deputies arrested Mobley and took to the Bibb County Jail and charged her with Entering Auto. Authorities set her bond at $1,300.00 bond.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.