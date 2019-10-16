Fickling and Company celebrates 80th Anniversary

MACON, GA (41NBC/WMGT) – Fickling & Company is celebrating its 80th anniversary.

The real estate and development firm started in January 1939 when two Macon businessmen, William A. Fickling, Sr. and B. Sanders Walker, merged their two small companies. The merger would become Fickling & Walker, what we know today as Fickling & Company.

According to a release, their vision of development, growth and progress has made a tremendous impact in the Bibb community.

“The company thrived in the 1950s through the 1990s under the leadership of William A. Fickling, Jr. In 1994, Roy H. Fickling, 3rd generation Fickling family owner and grandson of William A. Fickling, Sr., purchased Fickling and Walker. The new corporation, Fickling & Company, continues to play an integral role in bringing businesses and growth into the Middle Georgia community,” according to the release.

Today, the company continues its founder’s vision and has become a staple and pillar of the Bibb County community.