MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A Macon man is dead following a work place accident at the Nichiha site on Avondale Mill Road.

Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones confirms 59-year-old Willie Bonner died this morning due to blunt force trauma.

Jones say, just before 8:00am, Bonner was working at the plant when he was knocked onto a conveyor belt by a robotic arm. He was then crushed by debris.

Jones says Bonner later died at Medical Center Navicent Health.