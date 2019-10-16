New location opens in thriving business

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- In the summer of 2016, Shane Buerster went with Mercer On Mission to Ecuador.

While there, Buerster met lots of people and wanted to do something to improve the lives of those in the city using coffee.

Three years later, Buerster is the CEO and Founder of Z Beans Coffee and coffee shops.

Buerster says all of the coffee sold is imported from Ecuador and roasted locally in downtown Macon.

“65 pounds were sold the first year Z beans were created and 23,000 pounds have been sold this year,” Buerster said.

With the third Z Bean that opened in the lobby of Coliseum Medical Centers, Buerster said the business has taken off.

“Unity is appreciated and unity is transparent, that’s what makes us different than other coffee shops,” Buerster said.

Carter Varga, CEO of Z Beans Coffee Shops, says he is excited to open in the hospital. Having a connection directly to the farmers who grow the coffee beans is important to Buerster and Varga.

The CEOs stay in constant contact with them.

“We are honored to partner with a mission-minded company like Z Beans, whose mission parallels ours – commitment to the care and improvement of human life,” Kelly Lindsay, Chief Operating Officer at Coliseum Medical Centers, said.

Hours of operation

Normal operating hours at the Coliseum Z Beans will be 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily.

The shop will serve coffee, espresso, tea, and smoothies.