Few showers linger around today ahead of temperature drop

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Showers will continue through the evening commute, but a strong cold front will sweep through the state later this evening setting us up for chilly temperatures to start off your Thursday morning.

TODAY.

As we head through into Wednesday afternoon, showers will be spotty under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures around the area will be topping out in the middle to upper 70’s. A cold front moves through later this evening and that will cool things off QUICKLY. Tonight, under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are going to bottom out in the middle to upper 40’s across the area. We have not seen the middle 40’s since late April.

REST OF WORK WEEK.

High pressure will begin to build in out of the central plains and that means lots of sunshine is on the way for the final two days of the work week. Temperatures will start out chilly on both mornings in the middle 40’s before rising into the middle and lower 70’s during the afternoon.

WEEKEND.

A tropical low pressure system is forecast to move towards our area this weekend which would supply us with showers across the area. The best chance for rain at this moment looks to be later on Saturday and into Sunday.

