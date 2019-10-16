Tropical system could impact Middle Georgia by the weekend

Well, now that our first round of active weather has passed Middle Georgia it is time to look ahead to the weekend.

An area of low pressure just off the coast of Mexico, in the Bay of Campeche, is expected to see gradual development over the next few days. This means we could see a tropical cyclone form over the northern Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week.



At this point, it doesn’t really matter much if this actually becomes a named system. The main impacts will likely be felt Saturday morning through Sunday. Heavy rain will be the main threat, but gusty winds can’t be ruled out.



Although this is still relatively far out, generally, this could be a significant system as far as rain is concerned. Much of the area is still in extreme or severe drought, so the addition of 2″+ of rain over the weekend will help with our rainfall deficit.