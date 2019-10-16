United Way, Bibb County School District aim to participate in ‘Lights on Afterschool’

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – United Way of Central Georgia and the Bibb County School District is shining light on after school programs.

The organization held a news conference for the 20th Annual “Lights on Afterschool” event at Matilda Hartley Elementary School Wednesday.

“Lights on Afterschool,” is a nationwide event that brings attention to the importance of quality, after school programs for children.

According to a release, evidence shows improvement in academic achievement, behavior, and attendance among children who participate in after school programs.

“After school programs keep kids safe, and continue the learning environment while giving working parents peace of mind,” United Way of Central Georgia, Project Director, Sylvia McGee said. “Getting the word out about the great programs we have is essential to growth.”

United Way of Central Georgia has three program partners including,

Men About Change

Boys and Girls Club

Campus Clubs

All three programs will be involved with “Lights on Afterschool,” and the organization says it will help prepare students for success in school and life.

Event Information

On October 24, community leaders nationwide will participate in “Lights on Afterschool” with various activities including fairs, open houses, and special events.