Urban Air coming to Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Families will soon have a new place to play in Macon.

Urban Air Adventure Park plans to occupy the old K-Mart building off Tom Hill Senior Blvd.

According to Urban Air’s website, it’s an indoor family theme park. Urban Air includes:

trampolines

go-karts

indoor skydiving

sky rider coaster

wall climbing

laser tag

bowling

rope course

warrior course

mini-golf

tube courses,

bumper cars

battle beams,

birthday rooms

According to Macon’s Urban Air applicant, Steven Jackson, the facility will employ 100 people.

On October 28, Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning votes on whether the facility will come to Macon.