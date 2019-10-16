Urban Air coming to Macon

By
Tanya Modersitzki
-
0

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Families will soon have a new place to play in Macon.

Urban Air Adventure Park plans to occupy the old K-Mart building off Tom Hill Senior Blvd.

According to Urban Air’s website, it’s an indoor family theme park. Urban Air includes:

  • trampolines
  • go-karts
  • indoor skydiving
  • sky rider coaster
  • wall climbing
  • laser tag
  • bowling
  • rope course
  • warrior course
  • mini-golf
  • tube courses,
  • bumper cars
  • battle beams,
  • birthday rooms

According to Macon’s Urban Air applicant, Steven Jackson, the facility will employ 100 people.

On October 28, Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning votes on whether the facility will come to Macon.

