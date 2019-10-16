Urban Air coming to Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Families will soon have a new place to play in Macon.
Urban Air Adventure Park plans to occupy the old K-Mart building off Tom Hill Senior Blvd.
According to Urban Air’s website, it’s an indoor family theme park. Urban Air includes:
- trampolines
- go-karts
- indoor skydiving
- sky rider coaster
- wall climbing
- laser tag
- bowling
- rope course
- warrior course
- mini-golf
- tube courses,
- bumper cars
- battle beams,
- birthday rooms
According to Macon’s Urban Air applicant, Steven Jackson, the facility will employ 100 people.
On October 28, Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning votes on whether the facility will come to Macon.