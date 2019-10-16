Vision Zero: a plan to keep pedestrians safe

MACON, GA (41NBC/WMGT) – Representatives from multiple government agencies are working hard to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries.

The Pedestrian Safety Review Board, Georgia Department of Transportation, Federal Highway Administration, Urban Development Authority, Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, KLS Engineering and the Macon-Bibb Engineering Department discussed Vision Zero on Wednesday.

According to the program’s website, visionzeronetwork.org, Vision Zero is, “a strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries, while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all.”

Vision Zero focuses on safer streets, safer speeds and safer people.

Alex Morrison from the Macon-Bibb Urban Development Authority says Vision Zero gives everyone a voice.

“We’re going to elevate citizens who may have been economically washed out of this conversation for generations and put them at the center of the focus.”

Morrison says that, often, the people with the loudest voices in pedestrian safety discussions are those who are not directly affected similarly to those lower on the economic spectrum.

To join the conversation on traffic safety for pedestrians, attend the next meeting on November 19th at 10 A.M. in the mayor’s conference room in Macon.

Meetings are every 3rd Tuesday of the month.