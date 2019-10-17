Water shut-off in Centerville set for Thursday beginning at 9

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Some Centerville residents will be without water Thursday.

According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, water service will be temporarily shut-off on Church Street, Bassett Street, Evelyn Drive, Davis Drive, and Garvin Drive. The shut-off runs from 9 a.m. Thursday to 3 p.m. to allow a county contractor to re-route a main so they can install a drain pipe.

The post on Facebook went on to say that once the work is finished, water service will be restored. The water may be discolored after it’s restored, but should clear up in a short amount of time. If it doesn’t, call the Centerville Utilities Department at (478) 953-3222.