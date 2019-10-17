Clean energy roadshow’s last stop

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon is one of many cities moving toward cleaner energy options.

Thursday morning, Commissioner Tom Echols of the Georgia Public Service Commission hosted the 9th Annual Clean Energy Roadshow.

Echols is in charge of regulating energy in the state. He says the roadshow highlights alternative-fuel vehicle technology, transportation, mobility and sustainability.

Echols says he started the roadshow to help businesses and local governments understand their choices. He spoke specifically about the impact of propane-powered buses.

“It’s a more expensive engine, but the fuel is a dollar a gallon cheaper and of course the kids love it because there’s no black diesel soot coming out. And the buses are quieter,” Echols said.

Macon was the roadshow’s final stop.

Other vehicles that were on display included Teslas, a Nissan Leaf, and pickup trucks that run on natural gas.