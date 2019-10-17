MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 100 Black Men of Middle Georgia kicked off their “College and Career Fest 2019” at the Edgar H. Wilson Convention Center on Thursday.

The career fest introduces Middle Georgia students to various educational opportunities and career choices available to them after high school.

Career Fest Chairmen Rene Enville says the event is a great opportunity for colleges, universities and businesses to represent their organizations. It also gives them a chance to speak with potential students.

“Our kids don’t know what they don’t know,” Enville said. “So exposure to various career options, and getting them to make informed decisions on what they want to be is important.”

Event Information

Colleges, universities, and trade schools at College and Career Fest 2019 will offer incentives to students who come with transcripts, resumés and completed applications in hand.

The career fair happens on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.