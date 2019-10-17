Fall weather is finally here!

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Behind yesterday’s cold frontal passage we have dried out and cooled off considerably.

TODAY and TOMORROW.

- Advertisement -

High pressure is going to be the driving factor of the forecast over the next couple of days. Forecast high temperatures will be in the low to middle 70’s under a mostly sunny sky. Tonight, temperatures will be back in the middle 40’s across the region under a clear sky. Tomorrow afternoon and evening we will begin to see high clouds moving in from our southwest ahead of our next rain maker that moves in during the week.

WEEKEND.

Low pressure currently in the western Gulf of Mexico will move our way as we head into the weekend. As of 5 am this morning, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring this area in the Bay of Campeche for more development into a tropical or subtropical storm later today. This would become Nestor if it were to form. Regardless of tropical formation, we will see more rain this weekend from this system with the heaviest rain being on Saturday afternoon and evening into early Sunday morning. Rainfall totals will push the one inch mark all across Middle Georgia.

NEXT WEEK.

Monday will be mostly dry with a few spotty showers, but another cold front is going to move through the area on Tuesday bringing increased rain chances to our area. Behind this frontal system we will dry out as we head towards the later part of the next work week.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.)