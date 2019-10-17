National Pasta Day with Carrabbas Italian Grill

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s National Pasta Day, and managing partner Ernit Pitts from Carrabba’s Italian Grill in Macon came by to show us how to make their Pomodoro sauce.
Here’s the recipe:
- 3 Tbsp. kosher salt
- (1) 28-oz. can whole peeled tomatoes
- 4 garlic cloves
- 3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes, plus more
- 3 basil sprigs, plus leaves for serving
- 1 lb. spaghetti
- 4½ oz. Parmesan, finely grated, divided (about 1 cup)
- 2 Tbsp. unsalted butter
In honor of National Pasta Day, the restaurant is having a ten-dollar pasta promotion through Sunday, October, 20.