National Pasta Day with Carrabbas Italian Grill

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s National Pasta Day, and managing partner Ernit Pitts from Carrabba’s Italian Grill in Macon came by to show us how to make their Pomodoro sauce.

Here’s the recipe:

3 Tbsp. kosher salt

(1) 28-oz. can whole peeled tomatoes

4 garlic cloves

3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes, plus more

3 basil sprigs, plus leaves for serving

1 lb. spaghetti

4½ oz. Parmesan, finely grated, divided (about 1 cup)

2 Tbsp. unsalted butter

In honor of National Pasta Day, the restaurant is having a ten-dollar pasta promotion through Sunday, October, 20.