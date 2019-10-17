National Pasta Day with Carrabbas Italian Grill

Marissa Russell
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s National Pasta Day, and managing partner Ernit Pitts from Carrabba’s Italian Grill in Macon came by to show us how to make their Pomodoro sauce.

Here’s the recipe:

  • 3 Tbsp. kosher salt
  • (1) 28-oz. can whole peeled tomatoes
  • 4 garlic cloves
  • 3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes, plus more
  • 3 basil sprigs, plus leaves for serving
  • 1 lb. spaghetti
  • 4½ oz. Parmesan, finely grated, divided (about 1 cup)
  • 2 Tbsp. unsalted butter

In honor of National Pasta Day, the restaurant is having a ten-dollar pasta promotion through Sunday, October, 20.