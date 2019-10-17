Be careful what you post online

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Nowadays, it isn’t odd for people to take pictures where they are and post them online.

But how safe is that?

We are all guilty of taking selfies and posting them on social media.

But we aren’t paying attention to what’s in the background of those selfies that could potentially put us in harm’s way.

Kelvin Collins, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau in Macon, says safety and security features on our phones serve a purpose.

“People can see when and where the photo was taken,” Collins said. “They can know a lot about you just by the photos you take.”

Selfie risks

Collins says our actions may unknowingly put our families at risk.

“We are seeing a lot more cybercrimes than anything else,” Collins said. “What you post online, stays online.”

Captain Brad Wolfe with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says posting online pictures can give away locations at any particular moment.

“You could also show your items that look attractive to predators who may want to take them when you aren’t home,” Captain Wolfe said.

Wolfe says pedophiles and predators can use online pictures to see where you are during the day. They also show what you have in your homes and the identities of your children.

“We’ve actually solved crimes based on the background of a selfie,” Wolfe said.

Therefore, be aware of what you post online.